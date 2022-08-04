BC Nagesh, School Education and Literacy Minister, Government of Karnataka, informed that the department has proposed to commence the teaching of Bhagavad Gita from this academic year itself.

The Minister shared with the reporters on Wednesday, August 3, that texts are being prepared, however, as per a source in the department, the formal curriculum is yet to be set. The Minister informed that the texts and curriculum will be prepared by the end of this month, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Lessons are to be taken as part of moral science classes and will be held once a week in schools. The Minister had used the example of Gujarat to introduce the text in schools and said a committee would be formed soon.

The decision to introduce the text in schools has faced ardent opposition from activists, educationists and stakeholders. The discussion has been going on for the past year.

Quick flashback

In May 2022, Minister BC Nagesh had said that including Bhagavad Gita as part of the Moral Studies course would reinstate lost values in students. He also claimed that parents were in favour of reintroducing the Moral Studies subject in schools.

The minister also equated the decision to introduce the values and principles in the Bhagavad Gita in the school curriculum with the new National Education Policy (NEP). The basis of this claim is the fact that the NEP advocates the introduction of modern and ancient cultural traditions and knowledge systems so that students feel proud of India's rich and diverse culture, the minister said.

BC Nagesh also said that said that the Hindu religious text Bhagavad Gita is “for all” and not just for Hindus.