The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate 2022 (NEET UG) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2022 Session 2 answer keys will be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The answer keys will be released on the official websites — jeemain.nta.nic.in and neet.nta.nic.in. Additionally, along with the answer keys, question papers and candidates' recorded responses will also be released.

While JEE Mains 2022 Session 2 was conducted from July 25 to July 30; NEET 2022 was held on July 17. After the release of the answer key, candidates are allowed to raise any objections or representations against the answers in the key released. Based on these representations, the NTA will announce the final results for the NEET and JEE Mains exams.

To recall, both the JEE Mains and NEET 2022 exams saw several problems, like technical glitches. Especially during the JEE Mains exam, servers were down and students complained that there were no questions in the paragraph section and there were questions asked without paragraphs. Amidst all this, it was claimed that the NTA was at fault for not being able to handle the situation.

Similarly, the NEET exam saw its fair share of problems. Amidst continuous requests from the candidates to postpone the exam due to less preparation time, the exam was conducted with technical glitches and other issues. Considering the situation, many students, parents' associations and parents requested another attempt for all competitive exams too.