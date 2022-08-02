In what comes as a relief to students as well as their parents, Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) has decided not to increase the fees of Engineering colleges for this academic year.

As per to sources, as most of the students have financially suffered due COVID-19 pandemic, the committee has decided to stick to the old fee structure, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express. Several parents have lost their livelihood and times have been tough for most.

A survey by International Labour Organization has stated that by the end of the year 2020, the very first and the most gruelling year of the COVID-19 pandemic, 81 million jobs in the Asia Pacific region were lost.

A meeting was held in this regard on Monday, August 1, but the TAFRC has not made any official announcement.

It may be recalled that TAFRC revises the fees of Engineering colleges every three years. On July 20, it fixed the fees for 175 engineering colleges, the minimum fee being Rs 45,000 and a maximum of Rs 1.73 lakh per annum.

The new fee structure was supposed to be applicable for the next three academic years starting from 2022-23. However, now the TARFC has postponed the implementation of the new fees structure to next year.