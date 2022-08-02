The probe into the high-profile medical college money laundering case in Kerala has now reached its Director Dr J Bennet Abraham, who has been called in for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate.

The Karakoram Dr Somervell Memorial CSI Medical College and Hospital, managed by the Church of South India (CSI), is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate at the behest of the Kerala High Court after 11 MBBS students from the college had their admissions cancelled for allegedly submitting fake community certificates. It then came to light that the college was allegedly collecting a capitation fee worth Rs 100 crore (according to ED estimates), on the false promise of MBBS and MD seats. The Enforcement Directorate estimates that around Rs 50-60 lakh were collected from each student as a part of this scam. This money was being diverted to separate bank accounts without providing any receipt, reported TNIE.

Last week, the ED interrogated CSI South Kerala Bishop Rasalam for three days in connection with the alleged scam. On Saturday, July 30, a notice was issued to Dr Bennet to appear for questioning. The ED has collected information from Dr Bennet regarding admission fees collected and bank account details of the medical college, reports TNIE. Administrative Secretary of CSI South Kerala TT Praveen left the country before the ED conducted a raid of the establishments of the church two weeks ago.