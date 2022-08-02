Whether it is midday meals or food at gurukuls, education in Telangana has been in the news for not-so-good reasons lately. At several government-aided residential schools and gurukuls, students have been falling ill and are suffering from food poising. Several instances of alleged contaminated food, food with worms or insects have been reported in the state.

As the days pass by, the number of students suffering from food poising are also increasing. Especially the month of July witnessed many such incidents. Here is a list of such incidents to make you all aware of what's happening in the State of Telangana, especially with regard to schools serving unhygienic food to students.

List of food poising incidents in Telangana

August 1, 2022: Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Adilabad saw as many as 30 students hospitalised after intake of food at their mess in Bhela Mandal Centre.

July 30, 2022: At least 38 students fell ill at a Tribal Welfare Gurukul in Mahabubabad district

July 26, 2022: Ramayampet Women's School in Medak district/town saw 27 students fall ill

July 21, 2022: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Gurukul Girls' Residential School in Kamalapur Mandal of Huzurabad constituency in Karimnagar reported that around eight girls students fell ill

July 15, 2022: In a shocking incident, about 120 students of IIIT Basara, or the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), fell ill after consuming food from the hostel mess

June 28, 2022: Siddipet saw as many as 120 students fall ill at a state-run Minority Residential Girls' High School

March 12, 2022: After consuming contaminated food as a part of midday meals, as many as 78 students from two government schools, one in Anantapur and another in Kurnool, fell ill

December 3, 2021: Almost 50-80 students fell ill at Social Welfare Girls' Gurukul School at Choppadandi Mandal headquarters in Karimnagar