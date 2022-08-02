September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10 and 11, 2022 — these are the dates on which Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) Chairman of University Grants Commission Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar took to Twitter on August 2, 9.46 am to make the announcement.

"CUET (PG) will provide a single window opportunity to students to seek admission in participating Universities across the country. It will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode for 3.57 lacs candidates in approx. 500 Cities and 13 Cities outside India," the Chairman posted on Twitter.

The postgraduate entrance test is being conducted by the NTA for 66 central and participating universities for the academic session 2022-2023.

Jagadesh Kumar also informed that the dates of the advance city intimation and release of admit card will be announced at a later date. Additionally, a detailed schedule along with the test paper code and shift time will be announced by the testing agency, the Chairman shared.

Via the Twitter thread, Kumar also advised candidates to keep visiting NTA websites nta.ac.in and cuet.nta.nic.in for all the latest updates with regards to the examination. And in case of any queries or clarifications, students can email at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in