Teaching graduates who applied for the temporary teaching post at government schools in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, are worried as the School Education Department delays appointing them to schools. A graduate, B Valarmathi at Karamadai, told TNIE, "We were happy after the state government announced that temporary teachers will be appointed at government schools across the state. Based on the revised guidelines for teachers' appointments, the School Education Department collected résumés from June 4 to 6 at the education offices. Officers said that the oral interview will be held at schools. When we asked in the school, the headmistress said that she had not received any information about appointments from top officers."

She said that as the School Education Department is proceeding without informing appointments, it ensues in disappointment for thousands of candidates who are without a teaching job. Teachers' associations urged that the School Education Department speed up appointing temporary teachers immediately considering students' education.

The Tamil Nadu Government High and Higher Secondary School Graduate Teachers' Association State Treasurer, T Arulanandham, told TNIE, "Our association did not encourage the temporary teacher appointment. At the same time, more than 100 teachers' posts are vacant in government schools from primary to higher secondary schools in the district. Even after classes resumed, students cannot learn anything if there are no teachers. It would affect their education. So, we request the appointment of eligible teachers at schools immediately."

Further, he urged that by at least next year, regular teachers should be appointed in the government schools to ensure the education of students. Tamil Nadu Post Graduate Teachers' Association District President, N Tamil Selvan, told TNIE, "After COVID-19, students are finally attending regular classes. At this time, if there is no teacher to impart the core subjects of Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry in Classes XI and XII, students will suffer without understanding the concepts. Officers should at least appoint temporary teachers in Classes XI and XII as these students will write board examinations."

When asked about the issue, a District Educational Officer said that as there was no information about appointments, the candidates' applications are in the education offices. Repeated attempts by TNIE reporters to reach School Education Secretary Kakarla Usha went in vain.