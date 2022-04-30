Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh has spoken in favour of the Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) and stated that the test will remove disparities in the admission processes. He also added that it will provide equal opportunity to candidates across the country and will be beneficial for all, as noted in a PTI report.

VC Singh had said this in a webinar hosted by Delhi University on Friday, April 29, to inform students about CUET-related issues, especially the reservation categories. During his address, he also spoke about the problems with the earlier followed merit-based system for admission at DU. The university till last year was admitting students as per their Class XII exam scores. He said that the process had been discontinued because different boards have different systems of grading and this led to disparity during the admission.



"CUET is a new system. This is the first time Delhi University is carrying out exams under it. Till now, we had a merit-based system that was solely based on the marks obtained in Class XII exams. However, that system had a few issues. Different boards have different marking patterns and that led to disparity," he stated, as reported by PTI.

"The new system provides an equal opportunity to every individual. This is for the benefit of people living in any part of the country. It is beneficial for a person from rural as well as urban areas," he had added.

Earlier, DU has already conducted another webinar on CUET. It has also created a separate website and provided video tutorials for candidates willing to appear for CUET. The registration for the test begins on April 6, 2022, for admission into 45 central universities across India, including DU.