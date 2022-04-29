West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banarjee stated that medical colleges in West Bengal have admitted the medical students who returned from war-ravaged Ukraine. She shared this on Thursday, April 28.



Engineering students who were compelled to return home were also accommodated at private colleges in the state due to the war crisis, as per the PTI report.



Banerjee said, "Altogether, 422 students have returned from Ukraine to the state risking their career. We had asked the Centre to allow us to accommodate them at different colleges. But the Centre said they cannot help them. They are asking the students to go to Poland and Hungary. How can they spend so much money again?”



Out of 422 returnees from Ukraine, 409 students are pursuing an MBBS course, three are pursuing dental courses and one is pursuing veterinary course.



Among the six engineering students, three are labourers.



"The six engineering students have been offered seats in private colleges. Two of them have joined the course while others are in the process of joining," she told reporters



"One of the three dental students, who has completed his studies, will be doing an internship at a government dental college while the remaining two will be allowed in practical classes at the same college," she said.



According to the Chief Minister, out of the three workers, two workers have been appointed at an office of a district magistrate on a casual basis whereas the third worker has secured a job and moved to Dubai.



She also stated that the veterinary student has been given admission at the West Bengal University of Animal & Fishery Sciences.



"A total of 23 sixth year medical students will be allowed to undergo internship at government medical colleges as per norms. At least 135 students — 43 fifth year and the rest fourth year — will be allowed to undertake Observing seat at different medical colleges," she said.



She also mentioned that approximately 172 medical students who are studying in the third and second year will be permitted to take up practical classes.



She said that 78 first-year students who are qualified for the 2021 session would be allowed for counselling immediately at, "our private medical colleges against management quota seats for fresh admission. Colleges have been requested to offer concession in fees charged for these students," she added.



On March 16, Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to assist the medical students who returned from Ukraine and to admit them into Indian colleges. This was shortly after the interaction with them in the city.



She also urged Modi to relax the norms for the Ukraine students as it is an "extraordinary situation".



In her letter to the prime minister, she also mentioned putting forth many recommendations including permitting internship opportunities for eligible students in government medical colleges.