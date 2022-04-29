COVID-19 symptoms have developed in 40 students of a private college in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, creating fears of yet another college campus cluster in the state, after IIT Madras.

The students have been tested for COVID-19 and results are expected by Saturday, April 30. According to a report by IANS, the physiotherapy college had conducted a national conference between April 22 and 24 where students from the states of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka had participated.

An isolation ward has been created in a section of the college for the students that took ill after this conference. The college authorities have said that they are awaiting the COVID-19 test results before they take any action, such as admitting the students to a general hospital.

Strict standard protocols for COVID-19 had been issued by the State Health Department after the recent spike in cases in Tamil Nadu. Masks have been made compulsory once again and those violating this requirement will be fined Rs 500.

State Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan has said that there is no need to panic at the moment and necessary precautions will be taken to control the spread of infection if COVID-19 is detected in the RT-PCR test results.