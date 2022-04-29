How did Indian Universities fare in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2022?

This time around, India shares the distinction of being the joint most-represented country on the list, with a total of 64 universities featuring. A total of 8 universities have found ranks in the top 300 universities. Calcutta University took the cake amongst central and public-aided universities in the country. India's entry into South Asia's top 50 was Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham at number 41 in the THE Impact Rankings, reported The Indian Express. India's second entry into the top 100 was with Lovely Professional University, which was ranked at number 74. The rankings list a total of 1,406 institutions worldwide.

The THE Rankings measure universities on the basis of how they perform in accordance with the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) of the United Nations. They rank universities on their performance in each individual target, as well as the overall goal, across the four parameters of research, stewardship, outreach and training. AVV was also placed at number eight for SDG 3, which is good health and well-being, and SDG 5, which is gender equality. Calcutta University was placed at number 14 in the ‘Decent Work and Economic Growth’ sub-category.

The country that trumped them all this year was Australia with an impressive 17 institutions featuring in the top 100 of the overall rankings.