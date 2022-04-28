A mandate document will be released by Minister of Education, Government of India, Dharmendra Pradhan tomorrow, Friday, April 29, which will list out the development process, structure and objectives of the National Curriculum Framework (NCF). This information was shared by officials.



The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 recommended the development of NCF in four areas, namely, school education, early childhood care and education (ECCE), teacher education and adult education, as per a report by PTI.



Focusing on systematic changes and reforms, 25 themes based on perspectives of the NEP have been identified under three categories — curriculum and pedagogy, cross-cutting issues and other important areas of NEP. This was for providing inputs for the development of these frameworks.



"The Mandate Document describes the development process of the NCF, its expected structure and objectives, and some of the basic principles from the NEP 2020 that will inform the development of the four NCFs. The NCF is being drafted through a collaborative and consultative process, starting from district to state level and then national level," a senior ministry official said.



"The 'Guidelines for Position Papers for the Development of the National Curriculum Framework' is an integral part of this Mandate Document. The entire process of curriculum framework is being done in a paperless manner with very wide consultation at school, district and state levels with the help of a tech platform and mobile app," the official added.



The expected revision will be the fifth of the framework. Until now, the NCF has been revised four times in the years 1975, 1988, 2000 and 2005.



The revision of the curriculum framework will be in sync with the implementation of the examination reforms such as uniform assessment and evaluation system under the proposed National Assessment Centre as proposed by the NEP.