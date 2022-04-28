The Tamil Nadu government has introduced a Bill in the Assembly to establish a medical university for Siddha, Ayurveda, Unani, Yoga and Naturopathy and Homeopathy in the state.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian, who tabled the Bill, said that the new university will be called The Tamil Nadu Siddha Medical University and will be located in the Chennai metropolitan area. During the budget speech of 2021-22, the Tamil Nadu Finance Minister had said that Rs 2 crore will be allotted initially for the establishment of a separate Siddha medical university for Indian systems of medicine.

What is to be noted is that the Bill proposes Tami Nadu's Chief Minister be the Chancellor of the university. This comes just two days after the TN Assembly adopted two Bills that vest powers with the government to appoint Vice-Chancellors, instead of the Governor, who has historically been the Chancellor of all state universities in the country. The Tamil Nadu Governor has been facing backlash in the state ever since he refused to pass on a Bill exempting Tamil Nadu from NEET for the President's Assent, twice.

The new university's Vice-Chancellor will be appointed by the Chief Minister, who will be the Chancellor, from among three names recommended by a selection committee. The Minister of Health and Family Welfare of the state will be the Pro-Chancellor.

Highlighting the "rich traditions and literature" of the AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) medical systems, the Bill declares that the new university will research the scientific validation of medicines in these systems, in order to develop them further for a wider, more global reach.

According to the Bill, the main objective of the university will be to provide programmes for research and advancement and dissemination of knowledge in Indian medicine and homeopathy. "In order to develop Siddha and other systems of Indian medicines and homeopathy, giving due importance to research, the government considers that a separate university may be established for the purpose," the Bill said.

It also mentions the fabled ability of sages in Tamil Nadu and all over India, who harnessed traditional knowledge of the human body to cure illnesses. "Accordingly, the Siddha tradition was developed by the Siddhars in Tamil Nadu. Similarly, Ayurveda and Yoga evolved throughout India, while the Homeopathy and Unani traditions, though initially evolved outside India, have assimilated themselves into Indian culture," the Bill detailed.