A claim that a Class IX student was allegedly ragged by Class XII seniors has been made by the boy's mother. The incident had taken place on April 20, however, on April 26, the school principal said that an internal enquiry had been carried out and nothing of substance had been found to justify the claim.

The incident had happened in a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Ahmedabad. The victim's mother had filed a complaint at the Vastrapur police station on April 22. She submitted complaint alleged that her son and his friends were forcibly taken to a toilet in the school during school hours and the seniors had tried to make them drink urine.

An FIR has not been lodged regarding the incident as yet. Inspector Sandip Khambhala said that the police were conducting a preliminary probe, as mentioned in a PTI report. However, the school principal Jamie James said that two inquiries had been conducted in the matter, but nothing serious had been found. "We started an inquiry on Thursday itself, soon after the incident happened. The inquiry was completed and there was nothing in it," she stated, the PTI report noted.