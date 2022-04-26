A great number of government school buildings are in great plight due to their poor condition. The majority of these buildings are in such bad condition due to substandard construction work and heavy rain that lashed the district in the last two years. Since the schools are shut for the summer holidays, demands are being made to take up repair works.

After COVID outbreak, even middle-class families are turning to government schools. In Dharwad, there are 763 primary and 107 high schools. Among them, 1,366 classrooms require major work while 276 classrooms are in need of minor work, according to data sourced by the Public Instruction Department officials.

Social activists opined that every year the department assures of taking up repair works but it is hardly taken care of. Still, there is time for officials to report for work as there is over a month to go before the onset of the monsoon. If not, thousands of students will be learning under such dilapidated buildings risking their lives.

He added, "Only a few schools are good for catering education as many lack basic facilities like drinking water and good toilets. This is a good time and opportunity for government schools to prove their standards by giving facilities."

Sources from the ZP said that they have identified around 387 classrooms that need instant attention and the work is in progress. For a few major works, there is a need for funds.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction SS Keladimath said, "The department is taking all steps and the safety of children is paramount along with the quality of education. Different agencies have taken up the repair work and they are in progress. Due to rain, the number of damaged classrooms has doubled and gradually, things are being settled."