The work of IGNOU professors needs to be celebrated said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during the 35th convocation of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), on Tuesday, April 26. He also mentioned that the professors of IGNOU are like Lord Hanuman who was unaware of the powers he possessed.

A total of 2,91,588 students, the highest ever, across the country were awarded their degrees and diplomas at the convocation ceremony, as per a report in PTI.

"I am here as a student — a student is a mental state, a condition, it is a mindset. Wherever, whomever, whatsoever, if you are open to learn, you are a student," the minister said in his address.

He also mentioned that he was a student leader and has now become the Minister of Education.

Recalling his memories as a student, he stated that in the late 1980s and early 1990s, no convocation was held due to the protests against the Mandal Commission report. He always wished that he should have received his degree at a convocation ceremony.

Regarding a recent row over the recital of Hanuman Chalisa, Pradhan said, "In our country, tolerance is spoken about and written about. Sometimes, we also receive suggestions on it from abroad. But I feel that it is in-built in our democracy."

Pradhan stated that all the IGNOU professors, along with those associated with the university's regional centres across the country, possess the qualities of Lord Hanuman.

"Hanuman is known to have saved the society and being the voice of the Adivasis. He did not realise the kind of powers he possessed and sometimes, he had to be told about his immense powers. You are Hanuman. You do not realise what you have done. Let us celebrate what you have done," the minister said.

The Education Minister urged the degree holders to share a minute-long testimonial about the university on Facebook

He also mentioned that whatever IGNOU has done since its inception in 1985, has now become the National Education Policy (NEP) which is being implemented across the country.