After a massive paper leak had surfaced in the Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh last month, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has suspended an official in connection with the case. Vinay Pandey who had already been removed from the post of Director of Secondary Education on April 21, has been suspended on the charges of dereliction of duty. The announcement was made on April 26, Tuesday.

The CM Office even tweeted about it, stating, "Another strict action by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Ji over negligence in the discharge of official duties," as reported by PTI. Vinay Pandey was accused of negligence in his duties and non-compliance with government-level instructions. After removal from the post of Director of Secondary Education, he had been posted as the Director of Literacy Alternative Education, Urdu and oriental languages.

The paper leak incident had gained wide attention throughout the nation. The Class XII English question paper had been leaked from the Maharaja Devi Inter College of Bhimpura police station area in Ballia. A Special Task Force investigation had been conducted. CM Adityanath had also ordered invoking the stringent National Security Act.

The leak led to the cancellation of the exam in 24 districts in the state and this cancelled exam had been held later on April 13. Six arrests had been made initially in the case, including a teacher and a principal, and later, more arrests had taken place. The suspension of Pandey comes as the latest development in the case.