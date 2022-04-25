The School Education Commissioner of Tamil Nadu stated that the two-language system, which comprises Tamil and English, will be continued in the state. He also clarified that there is no move being made to switch to the three-language formula. He said this on Sunday, April 24.



Refuting reports in a section of media stating that there were "discreet" attempts to opt for the three-language system, an official release said, "Tamil Nadu has made its language policy clear on many occasions."



"Tamil, which is the mother tongue, and the global-link language English have been in vogue (in the state) as per the two-language formula," it said.



It also mentioned that as per the 2006 Act, Tamil is a compulsory language till Class X. At the same time, students whose native language is not Tamil and instead, they speak languages like Telugu, Urdu, Kannada or Malayalam, can also learn their respective languages.



"Therefore, people need not have any apprehension over the language subject policy which has been made amply clear and must not believe in reports that are contrary to facts and misleading," it said.



Since 1967, the ruling DMK and its rival AIADMK, the two Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu who have ruled the state at different intervals, have opposed the implementation of the three-language formula in the state as they maintain that both Tamil and English would be enough. There is no need for an additional (third) language — Hindi.