On Twitter, MLA Atishi from Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party and General Education Minister V Sivankutty from Kerala sparred and it all started with the former's tweet on April 23, Saturday.

At 1.59 pm, Atishi, from her verified Twitter handle @AtishiAAP, shared four pictures and tweeted, "It was wonderful to host officials from Kerala at one of our schools in Kalkaji. They were keen to understand and implement our education model in their state."

The MLA also went on to add how this is the idea of nation-building of the Arvind Kejriwal-led government and called it "development through collaboration".

On April 24, Sunday, at 12.24 pm, V Sivankutty, from his verified Twitter handle @VSivankuttyCPIM, tweeted that the Department of Education, Government of Kerala did not send anyone to learn about the 'Delhi Model'. He also pointed out in his tweet how, only last month, assistance was extended to Delhi officials who were visiting the state to study the 'Kerala Model'.

"We would like to know which 'officials' were welcomed by the AAP MLA," Sivankutty went on to question.

The spar continued when Atishi replied on April 24, 6.05 pm, on Twitter, saying, that it would have been better if Sivankutty had carried out a fact check before posting a tweet about the issue. "You might want to have a look at our press release to see what we actually said!", she added, tweeting four pictures of the press release which were WhatsApp screenshots. Making it clear that she never mentioned that these officials were from the government of Kerala, a fact that she mentioned at a press conference later on.

The press release stated that Victor TI, Regional Secretary of CBSE School Management Association, Kerala and Dr M Dinesh Babu, Treasurer, Confederation of Kerala Sahodaya Complexes had met with the MLA to discuss "the revolution in Delhi's education system brought on by the Kejriwal government."

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor demanded from Manish Sisodia, Deputy Cheif Minister of Delhi who also holds the portfolio of education, to issue a clarification on the matter or take action against the "false" claim of their MLA.

Harish Khurana, another Delhi BJP spokesperson, shared how the "Delhi model" has been "exposed" with the Kerala Education Minister denying the claim made by Atishi.