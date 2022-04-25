The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) does not violate the rights of the states and Union Territories, this was asserted by the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. He also wrote to Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy, on Sunday, April 24, regarding the same.



A resolution was adopted by the Tamil Nadu Assembly on April 12 which urges the Centre to drop the test. The resolution was tabled by Chief Minister MK Stalin.



"Education being a matter of Concurrent list enables the central government also to take measures for the development of education in the country," Pradhan said. "The CUET aims at eliminating the need for taking coaching, offers a choice of 13 languages as the medium and reduces financial burden while increasing access," he added.



The Union Minister contended that formative assessment is emphasised by National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, opposite of the summative assessment which encourages coaching culture.



"The exam is in the interest of the disadvantaged groups. Students may apply to more than one university according to their choice with one application form, thereby reducing the financial burden and increasing access," he said.



"They have the choice to appear in the entrance exam in any of the 13 languages with a choice of selecting examination centres from hundreds of examination centres across the country... here is no case for infringing upon the rights of the States/UTs…" Pradhan added.