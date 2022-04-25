After the controversy involving the hijab, Karnataka has made headlines again. A Bengaluru school has made learning the Bible compulsory for even non-Christian students. Clarence High School, a more-than-century-old school, has faced the wrath of parents and Hindu outfits for making Bible classes a must for admission into the school.

According to the details shared by the spokesperson of Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi Mohan Gowda, the school had forced parents to sign a declaration that states that "You affirm that your child will attend all classes, including morning assembly, scripture class and clubs for his/her own moral and spiritual welfare, and will not object to carrying the Bible and Hymn book during his/her stay at Clarence High School," a PTI report mentioned. He also said that only those students whose parents did not object to this declaration could apply for admission.

Gowda said that such an act of the school violates Article 25 of the Indian Constitution, which deals with religious liberty and also violates the Child Rights Protection Act. Hindu outfits and parents are angered about this, noted the PTI report. The activists visited the school on April 25 and spoke to the management about this. They have reported the matter to the Block Education Officer as well and, additionally, plan to meet the Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh regarding the issue.