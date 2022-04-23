Admit cards for the WBJEE 2022 entrance exam have been released by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Board (WBJEEB). The entrance exam is slated to be conducted on April 30. The candidates can download the admit card from the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

Earlier, the last date of registration for the entrance exam was extended from January 10 to January 16, 2022 till 6 pm.

Steps to follow for downloading the admit card for WBJEE 2022

1) Visit wbjeeb.nic.in, the official website

2) Proceed to click on ‘download admit card’

3) Key in your registration number, roll number and other details, as asked

4) Then, your admit card will appear on the screen

5) Download it for further reference

Candidates are not permitted to carry calculators, pens, wristwatches and any communication devices such as mobile phones inside the examination hall.

The entrance exam will be divided into two sections — Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. Paper 1 is Mathematics which will be conducted from 11 am to 1 pm, whereas, paper 2 is both Physics and Chemistry will be held between 2 pm to 4 pm, as per the original schedule. In paper 1, there will be a total of 75 questions of 100 marks.