Underscoring the need to improve quality standards at all levels in social welfare department residential educational institutions, Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna directed the officials to monitor the conditions and take disciplinary action against the staff failing to discharge their duties responsibly.

He made it clear that there will be no use with conduct of namesake inspections. Conducting a review with the officials in the Secretariat on Thursday, April 21, the minister, while saying that poor conditions are prevailing in some of the SC welfare residential schools in the state, suggested that officials not remain mere processional idols and rectify the errors by conducting a series of inspections and taking action against the erratic employees. He asserted that there is no need to tolerate anyone in this regard. He said that the results of students in residential schools should be on par with the corporate educational institutions.

Informing that sports talent centres will be constructed in six combined districts at an estimated cost of Rs 94.3 crore, the minister said each centre will have exclusive facilities to train the students in a particular game. A centre to train students (boys) in boxing will be established in Devarapalli of Visakhapatnam, while the centre to come up in Tuni (East Godavari) residential school will train students (girls) in archery. The centre to come up in Krishnaraopalem (Krishna district) residential school will train students (boys) in athletics. In Pedapavani (Prakasam) school, the centre will train girl students in athletics. Jupadu Bungalow (Kurnool) will train boy students in kabaddi and the sports centre to come up in Chinnachowk of Kadapa district will train girl students in fencing.