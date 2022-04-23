To help unemployed youth who have discontinued their education and make them self-reliant by helping them start their own venture, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) in association with the Youth and Sports Department is providing training to make them independent. As many as 60,000 such youngsters in Karnataka, aged between 18 and 27, will be trained.

As per the report by the Primary and Secondary Education Department, there are around 75,000 youngsters in the state, who have discontinued their education. The RDPR Department will identify at least 10 youngsters in each Gram Panchayat, form youth self-help groups plus, provide training and financial assistance to them for self-employment.

In Karnataka, there are more than 6,000 Gram Panchayats. Department of Youths and Sports has issued a detailed guideline to constitute Swamy Vivekananda Youth Self Help Groups in each Panchayat. Each of these groups will have at least 10 local youths who have discontinued their education and are unemployed. This will make for around 60,000 youths. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had announced the same in his budget presented last month. With the state going for assembly polls next year, there is pressure on the state government as well as BJP to provide benefits to more people.

A senior official from the department, on the condition of anonymity, said that master training will be given to youth conveners in every district through Yuva Spandana programme by NIMHANS. Through this, they will be given training in career counselling and other counselling to make them strong mentally. This apart, they will also be trained through Skill Development Department. These master trainers will, in turn, train the Youth Self Help Groups. The National Rural Livelihood Mission authorities will ensure the constitution of the self-help association.

Apart from this, once the self-help group is constituted, members of these groups will be given training as per the training module framed by Abdul Nazir Sab State Institute Of Rural Development in Mysuru. Training will be done in a phased manner. As part of it, youth self-help groups from the Mysuru region will be constituted by end of May 2022. Financial assistance will also be made. They are also proposing to frame One Grama-One product concept, so that Youth SHG can pick one product which they want to create their business around, depending on the locally available resources.

Committees will be constituted to coordinate for better coordination. Identity cards will be given to these SHG members. Yuva Spandana Kendras will also be constituted in each taluk. This year, SHG will begin at Gram Panchayat level and in a phased manner, a federation of these groups will be constituted at district and State level.