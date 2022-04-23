The state government may soon take a decision to advance the summer vacations that had been cut short this year to make up for the learning loss suffered by students due to the COVID-19 pandemic. School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Friday, April 22, said that the department is planning to advance the vacation period, but no final decision has been taken in this regard.

Considering the current heat wave, the State Government is considering advancing the vacation to May. However, a decision will be taken only after reviewing the situation, Dash told TNIE. He further said the morning class timing has been fixed from 6 am to 9 am only for the benefit of students and teachers and to protect them from the scorching heat during the day.

After the State Government announced summer holidays only for only 10 days from June 6 to 16, both parents and teachers have been demanding to advance the vacation. Members of the Odisha Primary Teachers' Association said that there is no point in scheduling summer vacation from June second week as mercury level would dip after the arrival of the monsoons during the time. As many teachers and staff cover long distances to reach schools and return home, it is likely that they may face difficulties due to the heat if classes continue in May during peak summer, they added. Parents have also urged the State Government to review its decision.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra reviewed the preparedness of the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) and Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) for the upcoming Matriculation and Plus II examinations in the state. The Class X Board examinations will commence on April 29 and continue till May 7. Similarly, Plus II examinations will begin from April 28 to continue till May 31.