With at least 40 per cent loss of physical classes, besides loss of learning for students due to the pandemic over the past two academic years, Karnataka's education department has come up with a new calendar for the coming academic year. The year will begin early and end late, with 26 extra days to compensate for learning loss.

The first term of the academic year will be from May 16 to October 2, while the second term will be from October 17 to April 10. Summer holidays will be cut to 48 days, and Dasara holidays to 14 days. Classes missed due to strikes will be compensated for in the holidays. Wherever Christmas holidays need to be declared, Dasara holidays will be cut.

Among 330 days, there will be a total of 60 days of holidays, including Dasara, summer and government holidays. Co-curricular activities, exams, parent-teacher meetings, excursions and functions will take up 28 days, so classes will be conducted on 228 days.

The number of classes will also be increased, and the timings will be from 10 am to 4.20 pm. Classes for I to VII and lunch hour will be restricted to 40 minutes per period, while classes for Classes VIII to X and lunch hour will be restricted to 45 minutes per period.

Provision has also been made for online classes and to compensate for the loss of learning through Vidyagaama, Doordarshan, Baanuli, Samveda and other programmes.