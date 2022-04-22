As cases in Tamil Nadu see a spike, a cluster has been reported at the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras' (IIT Madras) hostels. After 12 students tested positive, 385 samples were collected and sent for testing.

After this, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and other officials proceeded to inspect the campus on Thursday, April 21.

The Health Secretary shared with TNIE that many students returned from other states and the first positive case was a student who hails from the neighbouring state of Kerala.

Out of the 12 cases that have been reported, 10 students are isolating on campus, one has been admitted to a private hospital while the other has gone back home to another state and additionally, he has been cross-notified.

While the source of the inspection is unknown, some of them are symptomatic and had tested late.

"The number of cases is increasing in Delhi and other States, and people here should not take it lightly. There might be an increase here too. People should wear masks and get vaccinated," the Health Secretary informed.

As of April 21, Tamil Nadu reported 39 COVID positive cases while the number was at 31 on April 20.

Once the campus was inspected, the Health Secretary shared that the very first case was reported on Tuesday, April 19. The very next day, another two cases were confirmed.

After which Chennai Corporation officials, the health department and IIT Madras tested 18 of their contacts, during which, nine samples came back positive. All the 12 who tested positive have been vaccinated.

As per the data provided by the health department, it was at Bhadra Hostel that the first case was reported and then two each at Sarayu and Mandakini hostels.

Within the next two days, the plan of the officials is to test another 1,500 people on campus. Also, saturation tests are being conducted and over 2,000 samples are to be tested, the Health Secretary informed and added that the residents of all the hostels will be tested. The results are expected today, April 22.

In case there is a need, the Government Corona Hospital in King Institute, Guindy is ready, the Health Secretary shared. He also advised one and all to wear masks and get vaccinated.

The official said that those who are showing symptoms should get themselves tested as early as possible so that they could avoid spreading the infection to others.

As the number of cases has been increasing the officials of the education department have been asked to test at least 25,000 samples daily. In Tamil Nadu, 40 lakh people haven't taken the first dose and 1.4 crore haven't taken the second. He asked people to get vaccinated and stated that the XE sub-variant hasn't been detected in the state yet.

Coming back to IIT Madras, samples from the cluster have been sent for genome sequencing. On April 21, officials collected 294 samples from Mandakini Hostel, 212 from Sarayu Hostel and 160 from Badra Hostel.