A swimmer of international repute, Tulasi Chaithanya, has trained six young swimmers from Andhra Pradesh, who are going to swim from Thalaimannar in Sri Lanka to Dhanushkodi in India through the Palk Strait, on Friday, April 21. The whole expedition is expected to conclude in eight to ten hours and will begin at 1 am on Friday from Thalaimannar in Sri Lanka.

All six swimmers have undergone intensive training for the upcoming challenge of swimming through the Palk Strait. The swimmers are said to have won numerous medals by participating in various national level competitions. It is stated that the full expedition is considered to conclude within 10 hours.

"The duration may, however, change based on the sea condition at night. The swimmers were trained by Tulasi Chaitanya and his team. The swimmers reached Rameswaram one week ago and began practising at Dhanushkodi deep sea," said the officials.

Palk Strait (Gulf of Mannar) is said to be among the toughest sea routes.

From a geographical point of view, Palk Strait is an inlet of the Bay of Bengal and is located between Southeastern India and Northern Sri Lanka. In the south, the strait is bounded by Pamban Island (India), Adam's Bridge (a chain of shoals), the Gulf of Mannar and Mannar Island (Sri Lanka). According to the expert swimmers, Palk Strait is said to be extremely challenging for swimmers during the night hours as the Bay of Bengal, the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean unite together at this place.

Swimming could become challenging for the teenagers due to unexpected strong undercurrents and lashing waves. "Swimmers have to overcome the resistance of the strong waves, however, necessary training was given to them to tackle waves and any kind of unexpected incidents as the Palk Strait is also home to dangerous fishes and snakes," said the coach Tulasi Chaitanya.

He also stated that both the Sri Lankan navy and the Indian Coast Guard will offer technical support at the Indian border. "The swimmers have all necessary clearance from both India and Sri Lanka governments," he added.

Previously, Jiya Rai, a 13-year-old girl from Mumbai, became the youngest person to cross the Palk Strait in just 13 hours and 10 minutes, on March 20. She also broke the record of Bula Chowdhury for 13 hours and 52 minutes.

The names of the young swimmers are Kola Baby Spandana (18) from Kakinada, a native of Vijayawada city Kalavakollu Johnson (16), Bontha Alamkruthi (13) from Guntur, Piduru Sri Gowthama Pranav Rahul (18) from Vijayawada, Kalavakollu King George (16) from Vijayawada, Terli Sathvik (15) from Vijayawada. Tulasi Chaithanya works as a head constable in Vijayawada.