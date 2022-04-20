Delhi’s Education song Irada Kar Liya Hai was launched by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, on Tuesday, April 19. Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister, stated that the song reflects the vision of “our education revolution”.

Several students and teachers from Delhi government schools attended the event and the song was released by Sisodia at the Thyagraj Stadium, as per the PTI report.

"This song reflects the vision of our education revolution and is dedicated to the journey of the education system of Delhi in the past seven years. With this song, Delhi is the first state in the world to have a song that clearly defines their aspirations and dedication towards the cause of education for all," said Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio.

The minister also stated that the song summarises the several education policies that were made and the development of the national curriculum framework.

Recognising their role in bolstering the education system of the National Capital, the Deputy Chief Minister dedicated the song to every student, parent and teacher of Delhi.

"This song is an answer to the critical questions regarding the purpose of education in the development of the nation or nation-building. Our purpose is to not only provide world-class infrastructure, improve results and learning outcomes, but much beyond that. Our purpose is to prepare students to be good and socially responsible citizens who are dedicated to work for the development of the nation," he said.

Sisodia also stated that the song reflects the vision of the Delhi government which aims to educate students about communal harmony, patriotism and women empowerment along with other concepts and life skills.

"Our aim is to make students efficient enough to question the wrong and injustice in society," he said.

The song's lyrics have been written by Alok Srivastava and it has been sung by famous singers, Shan and Sneha Shankar. The music has been given by Dushyant.