After about a month post the death of a student who was run over by a school bus in Valasravakkam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, two employees and a principal of a private school were dismissed on Tuesday, April 20.

It was on the basis of an inquiry conducted by the school education department and the subsequent report they submitted that principal Dhanalakshmi and two other teachers, members of the transport management committee of the school, were terminated.

"We have completed our probe and submitted the report. Along with the bus driver, negligence of principal and two members of the transport management committee officials were found," said chief educational officer S Mars.

It may be recalled that on March 28, VJ Theeksheeth, a seven-year-old studying in Class II who was a resident of Virugambakkam, was run over by a school bus inside the campus. When he was taken to a hospital located nearby, he was declared dead.

Post the incident, the bus driver and another employee were under arrest by the police. The driver was identified as Poongavanam and a caretaker of the school, identified as Gnanasakthi, were booked under IPC section 304 and remanded to 15-day judicial custody.