Government colleges in Koppal district of Karnataka are in dire need of full-time lecturers and principals. Sources in government PU and degree colleges in the district have told The New Indian Express that these colleges have been heavily dependent on guest lecturers. This has happened at the cost of holistic and quality education for the students as these teachers, who are regular lecturers in private colleges, take classes just three days a week.

As many as 23 posts of principals of the sanctioned 37, from among the 57 government degree colleges in the district, are lying vacant. For the posts of lecturers, as many as 101 posts among the sanctioned 247 have no takers. A similar story plays out for the non-teaching staff, such as librarians, physical education lecturers and first and second division assistants. Out of the 449 non-teaching posts sanctioned, 163 remain vacant. This has been going on for many years now, claim sources.

In pre-university colleges, there seems to be apathy towards appointing the Deputy Director of the PU Education Department (DDPU). Sources claim that senior government lecturers right at the end of their service are being appointed as DDPU, ensuring that no candidate holds the post long enough.

With Karnataka claiming that it will be the first state to implement the National Education Policy in letter and spirit from the academic year 2022-23, the issue of vacancies at higher educational institutions does not bode well. Academician Mahantesh Mallanagoudar told TNIE that the government must recruit lecturers and principals for government colleges in order to implement the NEP. The sitting DDPU, BJ Ravikumar, said that the state government has taken note of the acute shortage of lecturers in government PU and degree colleges and will resolve the issue "in the interest of the students."