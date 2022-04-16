Besides attracting potential students, Sambalpur University, Odisha, is all set to boost its presence on various social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram in order to strengthen the connection with the students and alumni.



Sanjiv Mittal, Vice-Chancellor of the university stated that besides connecting with potential learners and alumni, having a strong social media presence will widen the reach of the university across a diverse group of people. It is also said that through different micro-blogging platforms, at least four students of Sambalpur University Institute of Information Technology (SUIIT) have already been engaged to manage the social media platforms of the university.



A remuneration of Rs 5,000 each per month for the task will be given to the students. The task involves generating engaging content and posting them regularly on the social media handles.



"All activities undertaken by the university will be shared on Facebook and Twitter for the public. We will also connect with the alumni and make them a part of the university's development plans. An increased presence on social media will help us publicise different courses, achievements of the university, research works and pacts signed with other educational institutions to attract students from across the country," said Mittal.



The Vice-Chancellor also stated that LinkedIn will be mainly used for industrial interaction such as placement of students in different industries. The details of research papers published by students will also be posted on LinkedIn whereas the pictures and visual content of different events of the university, both outside and on campus will be posted on Instagram.



"Earlier, we were depending on conventional mediums to reach out to people. Through it, we could only reach out to a specific group. But by using social media, the university will be able to share its campus life and academic achievements with the general public," the VC added.