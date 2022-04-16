The situation with regards to COVID-19 seems to be in control in Odisha and hence, the state government is mulling over restoring the school syllabus to 100 per cent from the academic session 2022-23.

Samir Ranjan Dash, Minister, School and Mass Education (SME) department, informed TNIE on Friday, April 15, that not only will the new academic session this year begin on time, but will commence with full restoration of the school syllabus from Class I to XII.

Though an official announcement hasn't been made yet, on the date of commencement of the academic session 2022-23, the SME department moved a proposal before the Government of Odisha to begin classes early this year, from the month of May itself, by reducing summer vacation.

The minister also informed that examinations for those students who are in the current academic session, which is 2021-22, will be held only for secondary and higher secondary students. Also, students at the elementary level (Class I to VIII) will be promoted to the next class.

The summative assessment-II (final exam) for students of Class IX began on April 13 and for Class X students, the date has been set for May 3. It is on April 28 that the annual Plus II exam for Class XII students will be conducted by the CHSE (Council of Higher Secondary Education).

Ask of parents

A parents' body in Odisha is asking that the 30 per cent syllabus, which was omitted in the previous two years, needs to be taught to students in the academic session 2022-23 to help bridge learning loss.

Members of Odisha Abhibhavak Mahasangh said that since the academic session has 280 days, extra classes should be undertaken so that the important chapters of all subjects, which they had skipped in the previous classes because of the revision in the syllabus, are covered.

During 2020-2021 to 2021-22, because of the pandemic, the syllabus was reduced by 30 per cent by the department. Then came the COVID waves which delayed the reopening of schools and subsequently delayed the commencement of academic sessions as well.