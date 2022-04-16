Near the main gate of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and the surrounding areas as well, Hindu Sena had put up posters and saffron flags. This happened almost a week after the clash broke out in a JNU hostel's mess over the alleged serving of non-veg food during Ram Navami.

The posters warned of "stringent steps" if there is an "insult to saffron", stated a report in PTI.

Posters reading 'Bhagwa (saffron) JNU' were put up by National Vice-President of the right-wing outfit, Surjit Singh Yadav.

In a video that is doing the rounds on social media and WhatsApp, Gupta is purportedly heard saying in Hindi, "Saffron is being insulted on the JNU campus on a regular basis. We want to warn those who are doing this. Mend your ways. We won't tolerate this." He also said that they respect ideology and every religion but insult to saffron will not be tolerated and it might lead to them taking "stringent steps".

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said, "On Friday (April 15) morning, it was noticed that a few flags and banners have been put on the road and adjoining areas of JNU. Those were promptly removed because of the recent incident and suitable legal action is being taken."

In a statement, Hindu Sena said that saffron is not a symbol of terror hence, the police shouldn't be in a hurry to take down the flags. "It is a right under the law to protect saffron and Hindutva," the outfit said.

It may be recalled that ABVP and left organisations clashed during Ram Navami. While JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) claimed that students were stopped from eating non-veg, it was the allegation of ABVP that the "leftists" wanted to obstruct their puja.