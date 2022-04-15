The Karnataka police has deemed the case of bomb threats to 14 schools in Bengaluru an act of cyberterrorism. The incident had occurred earlier on April 8, when about 14 schools in and around the state capital had received emails threatening bomb explosions.

The police, on April 14, claimed that they had taken the case very seriously and had launched an investigation. The case has been registered under the Information Technology (IT) Act 66 (F). The Additional Police Commissioner (East) of Bengaluru city, Subramanyeswara Rao has stated, in an IANS report, that the investigation process has been expedited. He also said that the police has written about the incident to many investigating agencies and authorities, but are yet to hear back from them. He assured that the culprit(s) shall be arrested soon.

The receipt of the hoax emails had triggered widespread panic across the state. The mails had been sent to the official email IDs of more than ten private schools. Initially, only Ebenezer International School located in Hebbagodi police station limits and St Vincent Pallotti International School located in Hennur police limits had reported the threats. Later it came to light that many other schools had received similar emails.