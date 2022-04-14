Haryanan Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that a new institute to train drone pilots will come up in the state. The announcement was made on Thursday, April 14, during the second Board of Directors meeting of DRIISHYA (Drone Imaging and Information Service of Haryana). The meeting was chaired by Khattar himself. DRIISHYA will take the new training institute under its wing.

Khattar also informed in the meeting that there was a need for creating a separate corporation to speed up the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle-driven mode of governance in the state. "This is a unique beginning in the state as now, with the help of drones, illegal encroachments can also be controlled, along with detecting expansion of area, as earlier manual surveys were conducted at regular intervals and they were very time consuming, costly and required more manpower," he stated in a PTI report.

The Chief Minister said that drones should be used in other departments as well, besides the revenue department, like in the departments of urban local bodies, power, disaster management, mining, forest, traffic, town and country planning and agriculture. He also urged the concerned officials to ensure quick disposal of surveys and imaging work required for the process.