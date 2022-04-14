A Bachelor of Arts second-year student of the School of Languages at the Jawaharlal Nehru University had to pay a visit to the Safdarjung Hospital after a part of the ceiling of the Sabarmati Hostel on the campus allegedly fell on his head. The incident reportedly occurred at around 10:30 am on Thursday, April 14.

Sources say the student has filed a Medical-Legal Complaint (MLC) at the hospital and will also be filing a police complaint against the varsity's administration. Edexlive reached out to the Senior Warden of the Sabarmati Hostel, Prakash Sahoo, to confirm the accident, to which he replied that, "We cannot comment on this matter at this time." The Sabarmati Hostel was also the centre of the gruesome attacks on students in January 2020.

Students of the All India Students' Association (AISA) have placed the blame squarely on the university's administration for apathy towards the hostel's "crumbling conditions". "This is a clear case of criminal negligence on part of the Hostel Wardens and the Dean of Students. We have time and again brought the issue of dilapidated hostel infrastructure and falling ceilings to the concerned authorities, but the JNU admin has been trying to digress the issue in the name of lack of funds. Stop putting the lives of students in danger," said the student body in a statement.