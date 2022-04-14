The admissions to the minority institution St Stephen's College will be based on 85 per cent of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) marks, informed the college. The rest 15 per cent will be based on interview marks for all categories of applicants, as opposed to what the varsity has directed.

An admission notice was posted on the website of Delhi University's St Stephen's College on Tuesday, April 12, stating that the college reserves the right to go ahead with admissions as per its own admission policy guaranteed to it as a minority institution, stated a report in PTI.

The college has reserved 50 per cent of its seats for general candidates and the remaining are for Christian students.

Yogesh Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Delhi University (DU), had recently informed that when it comes to general seats, only CUET should be considered by the college. When it comes to minority seats, interviews can be held. A weightage of 85 per cent can be given to CUET, the remaining percentage can be for interviews.

As per an official from DU, they are trying to sort out the issue with the college.

"We are aware of the notification. We are trying to iron out the issue. There is still time for us to arrive at that stage as currently, only the registration for CUET is underway. We will sort out the issue," the official said.

St Stephen's College also informed that it will be launching its undergraduate admission portal and aspiring candidates who hope to gain admission to the college should apply via the portal apart from registering for CUET.

In the end, it will be the college's decision about the number of applicants under all categories, who will be shortlisted on the basis of CUET and it is those who will be asked to appear for an interview.