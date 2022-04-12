Two syndicate members handed in their resignations on Monday, April 12, after levelling several accusations against the Vice-Chancellor of Bangalore University and the recent move to remove two syndicate members.

The syndicate members, who were appointed by the government, handed in the resignation letters and alleged that Bangalore University's Vice-Chancellor KR Venugopal had removed two members of the syndicate who were nominated and two others from Bangalore University's finance and works committees. And this was seemingly done without any rhyme or reason. In the light of the expulsions, there are other members who have also guaranteed that they will follow suit.

As a reaction against the expulsions which were made, the members of the syndicate have made public a list of alleged illegalities which were committed by the Bangalore University Vice-Chancellor. This list includes admitting unqualified candidates for PhDs, recruitment of guest lectures, promotions offered to non-teaching staff, neglect in declaring marks and appointment of registrars among several others. The members alleged that these actions had been made illegally and are not in accordance with relevant Acts.

Stating that the very presence of the Vice-Chancellor was coming in the way of progressive work at the Bangalore University, the members alleged that the Vice-Chancellor had not acted in accordance with rules and regulations and had arbitrarily expelled two syndicate members. "We are humiliated, we have been nominated by the government for our excellence in the field of education. We have done our job with utmost sincerity to uphold the dignity of the university," the members said. The members went on to demand an inquiry into the dismissal of the two syndicate members alleging that no proper reasoning was given for the expulsion.

This mass resignation follows the controversial appointment of Bangalore University Vice-Chancellor which was recently resolved by the Supreme Court with a stay order.