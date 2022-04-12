The Pariksha Parv has begun for a fourth consecutive term. This year, its inaugural session was held on April 11, Monday, starting at 3 pm. Like the previous years, the Parikshaparv 4.0 session has been organised by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), taking a cue from PM Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ initiative. A press release, before the start of the programme, by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, had stated that a multi-pronged approach shall be followed in the programme, with the objective of reaching out to teachers, parents and students alike. The programme will continue till May 31, 2022.

Prime Minister Modi said that the objective of this programme was to “treat examinations in a festive manner”. It will consist of many interactive sessions for the students and parents, with renowned experts in various fields. The sessions will be streamed live on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube of NCPCR and YouTube of Doordarshan National and New India Junction to enable the interaction. These live streaming sessions will continue till the programme ends on May 31.

A toll-free Tele counselling service of NCPCR, named SAMAVEDNA will also be made available for the students under this programme, to provide guidance to students for coping with exams, result-related queries, stress and anxiety. There will be experts involved in this panel to give tips to the children. SAMAVEDNA was a panel constructed earlier by the NCPCR for providing relief against COVID-19 related stress.

“NCPCR has been celebrating exams with its campaign `Pariksha Parv` since 2019, intending to change the outlook of children towards exam stress and overcome their anxiety before exam results at a platform,” ZEE News has reported. The programme is being awaited by children, teachers and parents, and this year too, like the last three years, active participation by the students is expected. Students can visit the website parikshaparv.in for more details. They can also share their heroic stories of overcoming exam stress for the PM’s Man Ki Baat programme to be held on April 22, from there.