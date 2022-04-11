A day after the clash on the campus of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), security was ramped up to ensure that no other untoward incident takes place again.

It was over serving non-vegetarian food at the mess in Kaveri Hostel on Sunday, April 10, that the clash broke out. While All India Students' Association (AISA) claimed that students members from ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) created the ruckus, ABVP claimed that the left-leaning organisations couldn't tolerate the fact that a large number of students organised the puja.

As per the police, the security both inside and outside the campus has been stepped up. While the police personnel are stationed outside, JNU's security guards are monitoring the situation inside, as per a report in PTI.

"Our personnel have not been deployed inside the JNU campus yet because the varsity has not requested for our security. However, we are monitoring the situation," a senior police officer said.

As per sources, Vice-Chancellor of JNU Prof Santishree D Pandit was not in the city and rushed back last night to keep an eye on the situation.

Among the many videos and pictures on social media, the most prominent is that of student Akhtarista Ansari, who was seen bleeding from the head. Though officials have not confirmed the authenticity of these videos.

"I have been discharged from AIIMS and i am better now. Thanks to everyone for checking on me. The fight against the Sanghi goons and fascist forces will go on. Inquilab Zindabad. #ArrestSanghiGoons," she tweeted.

Delhi Police, on Monday, registered an FIR against unknown ABVP members based on the complaint received from a group of students. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said that they have received a complaint from a group of students who are members of JNUSU (Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union), SFI (Students' Federation of India), DSF (Democratic Students' Federation) and AISA (All India Students' Association) early Monday morning against unknown ABVP students.

"Accordingly, we have a registered an FIR under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention). Further investigation is on to collect factual or scientific evidence and identify the culprits," he said, as reported by news agency PTI.

It was intimidated by students of ABVP that they will be giving a complaint too.