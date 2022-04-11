The family of an Indian student sought justice as their son, Kartik Vasudev, was killed in a shootout in Canada, on Sunday, April 10.

They also demanded that the culprit who shot their son should be arrested.

To show their solidarity, hundreds of people, including Vasudev's family and friends, relatives as well as locals, carried out a candlelight march on Sunday from the DAV school to Rajendra Nagar, outside the residence of the family.



During the candlelight march, Kartik’s father Jitesh Vasudev stated in agony that he will fight for the loss of his son and insisted that he will travel to Canada if required but will not spare the person, as reported by news agency PTI.



An uncle of Kartik stated that during a dreadful time like this, the family seeks the support of the public and the government



“No child should meet a fate like this. Nothing bad should happen to the children,” the uncle, who preferred not to be named, said.



Kartik, the victim of the shootout, had moved to Toronto in Canada in the month of January this year for pursuing his higher education. He had also joined a part-time job at a restaurant.



The news regarding the shootout incident in Toronto was received by the family around 5 am (IST) on Friday, April 8, and Kartik’s death was confirmed around 10 am.



Upon hearing the news of their son’s death, the distraught family members implored the Indian government to arrange visas for them to travel to Toronto and also ensure that the killer is brought to justice.

As per the police, Kartik was shot by an unidentified man while he was on his way to work and while he was taken to the hospital, he succumbed to injuries.