The last two years of the pandemic have fundamentally changed the definition of work in our lives, as per the new Microsoft report which was shared on Friday, April 8. The great reshuffle is here to stay as a staggering 41 per cent of Indian employees left their jobs during the past year.



Microsoft’s Work Trend Index stated that out of three employees in India, only two employees are more likely to prioritise their health and wellbeing over work, now than before the pandemic, as stated by IANS.



The report states that the last two years have shown us how employees rethink their priorities and have learned how to work differently. It also states that as the evolving mode of work is here to stay, we are now at the inflexion point of the lived experience of hybrid work.



We are not the same people that went home to work in early 2020.



Recently, the percentage of workers in India who are likely to consider changing employers rose from 62 per cent to 65 per cent.



As the power dynamic is shifting, people are no longer valuing the perks like free food and a corner office.



For Gen Z and Millennials, there's no going back. The report revealed that 70 per cent of Gen Zs and millennials in India are somewhat or extremely likely to consider changing employers this year and the percentage rose up to seven now from last year.



After all, one cannot erase the lasting impact and lived experience of the past two years.

"Flexibility and wellbeing are non-negotiables that companies can't afford to ignore. The best leaders will create a culture that embraces flexibility and prioritises employee wellbeing," the report noted.