The West Bengal government on Friday, April 8, announced the formation of a ten-member committee that will study and analyse the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Apart from the provisions of the NEP, the committee will also review the list of reforms that the University Grants Commission (UGC) has been pushing of late, in accordance with the NEP.

News agency PTI reported that the committee will consist of professors from renowned foreign universities such as Harvard University and Columbia University. Apart from these, eminent Indian institutions such as Jadavpur University and the National Institute of Technology, Durgapur, will have representations on the team as well, in the form of their Vice-Chancellor and Director, respectively.

The committee will also study the response of states, such as Maharashtra and Kerala, to the NEP and their education policies in recent times. According to a report by The Statesman, it was on Thursday evening that the state's Education Minister, Bratya Basu, declared that West Bengal will not be implementing the NEP and will instead formulate its own State Education Policy (SEP).

On Wednesday, April 6, Tamil Nadu, which has also been at loggerheads with the centre over the NEP, had formed a panel to devise the State Education Policy, in defiance of the NEP. Their panel includes Chess Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, former Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, D Murugesan, and celebrated Carnatic musician TM Krishna.