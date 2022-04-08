The inauguration of the medical knowledge sharing mission, to provide better health facilities and upgrading the knowledge of medical students and professionals about the latest technologies, was done by Madhya Pradesh's Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang, on Thursday, April 7.

As per a PTI report, the state education minister shared his opinion on the occasion with the reporters and informed that the memoranda of understanding will be signed with the hospitals, medical centres and research facilities across the country and abroad.

Sarang shared his explanation of the mission's aim, which is to facilitate new techniques, knowledge and valuable research findings among other things to doctors and medical students in the state.

The minister also shared that under the mission, a memoranda of understanding will be signed with renowned hospitals, medical centres and research facilities across India and abroad in order to upgrade medical knowledge along with the latest techniques, research and treatment procedures. Along with upgrading medical knowledge, the training, capacity-building, knowledge exchange and exposure visit programmes for medical students and doctors will be planned as a part of the mission.

The minister also conveyed that doctors and medical students can share their experiences, research and new developments in their field through the knowledge exchange interactive digital platform, thereby, improving health services.