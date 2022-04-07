A popular political slogan ‘Khela Hobe’ was written by a section of Class X students on their answer sheets on Wednesday, April 6, in West Bengal. The authorities have decided to take penal action against the examinees if they replicate this in the ongoing Class XII exam.

A section of students were found to have written ‘Khela Hobe’, considered to be a political slogan of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), on their answer sheets by the examiners of the Madhyamik examination of Class X. This examination was conducted last month by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education.

The Uchcha Madhyamik examination, which is popularly known as the Higher Secondary (HS) exam for Class XII, is organised by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE). The council has warned students of Class XII that it will take penal action against any candidate who writes political messages or drawings on the answer sheets.

Chiranjib Bhattacharya, President, WBCHSE, shared that the examiners have been instructed to not evaluate such answer papers and penal action will be taken against those who write such slogans. The quantum of the punishment will be decided upon by a high-powered committee.

Writing political slogans, campaigns or controversial issues that violate the rules and guidelines of WBCHSE will invite strict action, Bhattacharya said.

The HS exams commenced on April 2 and will continue till April 27. Nrisinga Prasad Bhaduri, an educationist, welcomes the decision taken by the authorities of WBCHSE.

Bhaduri, who is also a noted Indologist, shared that no ruling party should politicise the education sector and influence impressionable minds.