An all-out effort will be made from the Government of Punjab to ensure that the glory that the government schools of the state had is brought back, assured Punjab Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Wednesday, April 6.

It was while he was inspecting the Government High Smart School and the Primary Smart School in Saloh village of Nawanshahr that the education minister shared that education is the number one priority for the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) government in the state and that soon, a huge recruitment drive for teachers will be underway so that the various vacancy posts can be filled, as per a report in PTI.

The minister also informed that the new AAP dispensation has already started aiming for the empowerment of the government schools in Punjab and to ensure quality education, they have started ramping up infrastructure, recruitment of teachers and other members of the staff as well.

Hayer proceeded to call teachers nation builders. The minister sought their unwavering support and shared that all effort will be put in by the state to ensure that when it comes to education, Punjab emerges as a frontrunner in the country.

The minister also checked on the quality of the mid-day meals that was being served to the students.