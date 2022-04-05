The registration for admission to postgraduate programmes at Delhi University will commence on Wednesday, April 6, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said on Tuesday. Singh said admissions to the PG courses will be done through Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET), similar to last year.

For this, the candidates would have to register on the DU registration portal. The registration will take place from April 6 to May 15. DUET will be conducted by the National Testing Agency.

Like last year, 50 per cent of the seats are reserved for the students of DU, while 50 per cent of the students will be selected through DUET. Twenty eight cities have been selected as examination centres with one centre in each state. The Vice-Chancellor said the entrance test is likely to be held in the third week of July.