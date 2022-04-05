As many as 100 new coaching centres will be set up by the Backward Classes Welfare Department, Government of Telangana, under the initiative BC Study Circle in order to provide free coaching to job aspirants. In a week, 50 such centres would be established.

Who will this initiative benefit? Over 1.25 lakh aspirants appearing for Group 1 & 2, DSC and police recruitment exams. It has also been proposed by the department that they will distribute study material to those who are engaged via social media groups like those on Telegram.

Interested candidates and jobseekers will be able to register on the BC Welfare app using their name and phone number. The app will be launched soon. Online student material is ready and will be uploaded on the app as well as on YouTube soon.

Those aspirants who would like to attend the coaching will have to first appear for a screening test. This will be held on April 19, Tuesday. The registrations can be done an hour before the test.

BC Welfare Principal Secretary Burra Venkatesham said, “About 25,000 aspirants will be trained in physical classes, while about 50,000 aspirants will attend online classes and can visit the study circle to interact with the faculty members. Another 50,000 aspirants will undergo online training and get an option to interact with faculty digitally for the resolution of doubts.”

The Principal Secretary also urged other departments, NGOs and public representatives to do their bit to supply the facilities and infrastructure needed to set up these study centres in rural areas so that free coaching can help unemployed youth and they can appear for competitive exams to bag jobs.