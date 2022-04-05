Advising against getting into controversy by rewriting history, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the achievements of 300-400 Indian personalities from the past should be highlighted so that they can inspire the upcoming generations.

The union minister was speaking at the screening of a serial based on Buxi Jagabandhu, an Odia warrior. The name of the serial is Vidrohi.

Shah also went on to say that he can count at least 2,000 inspirational personalities from our past. He added that there are about 30 empires in the history of India that have been successful in setting new administration standards in all aspects like welfare, economics, defence and rationalism.

"Do not touch history curriculum for the moment. Who can stop someone from writing a book and releasing a serial. We should not have any inferiority complex about the country's past," Shah said, as quoted in a report by PTI. He also mentioned that a civilisation that forgets its ancestors will not be able to last for long.

Shah said that it was a misfortune that the historians weren't able to do justice and wrote history in such a way that today, it fails to ignite pride for India's past and culture.

The screening was organised by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is from Odisha, and at the event, several other union ministers were in attendance as well.

In a series of tweets, the Union Education Minister expressed his honour for the fact that Union Minister Amit Shah, parliamentary colleagues and other distinguished personalities were able to catch the screening of the serial. "One of the earliest freedom fighters of India, the valiant Buxi Jugabandhu was the protagonist of the Paika rebellion of 1817, deemed as one of the first armed mutiny against colonial injustice, tyranny and oppression," the minister said.

Calling the series "informative, captivating and entertaining", the union minister informed that one can catch it at Disney Plus Hotstar.